NEWBERRY — Tre Bonaparte scored his first goal of the season on Monday, but it wasn’t enough for the Newberry men’s soccer team, as they fell to the Limestone Saints 4-1. The loss moves Newberry’s record to 1-5-1 overall, with a 1-4 record in SAC play.

It took just two minutes for Limestone to find the back of the net to take an early 1-0 lead. The Wolves were unable to score before the end of the half, and went into the break trailing 1-0. Newberry had a total of five shots in the first half, while senior goalkeeper Jacob Williams made four saves.

Coming out of halftime Newberry got a flurry of scoring chances, getting a pair of shots in the 50th minute, but both were blocked in front of the net and resulted in corner kicks. That led to action at the other end that resulted in a pair of Limestone goals, within one minute of each other to give them a 3-0 lead.

The Wolves got one of the goals back in the 74th minute when Bonaparte took a pass from Tommaso Davico and beat the Limestone goalkeeper, recording goal number one of the season and trimming the lead to 3-1. The Saints scored one final goal in the 81st minute to take a 4-1 lead that would end up being the final score. The Wolves did get three shots in the closing minutes, including a penalty kick taken by Troy Paul and a late shot from Levi Heholt that was repelled by the keeper.

Prior to the game, the Wolves honored their three graduating seniors. Tommaso Davico, Levi Heholt and Jacob Williams were all recognized for their time wearing the scarlet and gray.