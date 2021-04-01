NEWBERRY — The Newberry offense wasted no time in scoring on March 28, putting up six runs in the bottom of the first against Converse, eventually winning 9-0 in five innings. Game two of the doubleheader only made it to the fourth batter of the game before it was halted due to inclement weather.

The Wolves stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the first with a leadoff single from Paige Meyer. McKenzie Barneycastle hit a infield single, putting two on for Mallena Wright, who drew a four-pitch walk, loading the bases for Haley Simonds, who laced a single into center field, driving in a pair of runs. Hannah Towery then singled into center field before everyone moved up a base on a wild pitch, and Wright coming around to score. Reagan Glanz then hit a bases-clearing double to left-center field, bringing in three runs and giving the Wolves a 6-0 lead after one inning.

Newberry struck again in the bottom of the third; Towery led off with a sharp double down the left field line. She advanced to third on a single from Sierra Brogdon, who advanced to second on a throwing error by the center fielder. Hailey Hill then stepped to the plate and hit a single to right-center, bringing in two runs and making it 8-0 in favor of the Wolves.

Newberry added one final run in the bottom of the fourth when Wright hit a one-out single up the middle before stealing both second and third base. She scored when Simonds hit a deep sac fly to center field, making it a 9-0 Wolves lead.

It was a great day for the Wolves pitching staff, Alyssa Ball got the start in the circle and threw two hitless innings, striking out two of the seven batters she faced. Brittany Crowson came on for the third and threw three innings, not allowing a hit until the fifth inning, while striking out three batters to earn her first win of the season.

Offensively, Newberry was led by Glanz, who went 1-2, with three RBI. Simonds also went 1-2, with a run scored and three RBIs while Hill drove in a pair of runs.