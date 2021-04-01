CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry field hockey team lost to the Queens Royals on the road by a final score of 2-1 on March 26.

The Royals scored first to start the game, but Newberry tied it up 1:46 into the third quarter. Freshman forward Lily Drury took a pass from freshman forward Kelsie Collier and put in the back of the net to make it 1-1. From there, the game remained tied until around 11 minutes left in the contest.

After Queens pulled ahead, Newberry had several chances to tie it up and force overtime. Junior midfielder Kelli Marshall, Drury and Collier took three consecutive shots off rebounds with around 11 minutes left, but every chance was stopped by the Royals goalie. Newberry’s final chance came with around eight minutes left on a shot by freshman midfielder Caitlin Wassermann, but it too was saved.

Drury led the Wolves for the second straight game. She had a goal and two shots while Wassermann registered three shots on goal. Collier and Marshall each had a shot on goal. Junior goalkeeper Grace Lee played all 60 minutes in the net, stopping four shots but took the loss (4-2).

With the loss, Newberry falls to 4-2 overall and 4-2 in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas play to end the regular season.