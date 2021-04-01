GAFFNEY — Newberry College sophomore attack Scott Reed had five points on three goals and two assists as the Wolves took down no. 15 Limestone on March 28.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but had to be delayed 22 hours due to COVID-19 protocols.

Senior midfielder Kyle Dunklee scored an unassisted goal, his 19th goal of the season 1:34 into the game. Junior midfielder Zachary Sunderland also scored in the first, giving Newberry a 2-1 lead.

The Saints took their turn to own a lead and built a 4-2 advantage 7:50 into the second period. In the final 7:10 of the half, Limestone committed three turnovers and only took one shot which freshman goalie Griffen Broad saved. With 5:00 remaining, junior midfielder Dawson Brown caused a turnover and junior defenseman Tim Roesler converted that possession into a goal thanks to an assist from Reed.

Reed then scored a goal 20 seconds into a man up opportunity. The two teams went into halftime tied 4-4.

Newberry went on a scoring frenzy in the second half. The Wolves scored four goals in a span of 2:37. Sunderland, Reed, freshman attack Mac Ryan and freshman attack Caleb Forga all were part of the race to the stat sheet as Newberry took an 8-4 lead with 11:50 to go in the third. Broad and the Newberry defense kept Limestone off the scoreboard in the quarter and the freshman goalie from Wake Forest, N.C., only had to make one save.

Reed completed his hat trick early in the fourth and Dunklee netted his second of the game, giving Newberry a 10-4 lead after a eight-goal scoring run spanning 25:21 of game time.

With 6:03 left, the Saints pulled within 10-7. Broad made three saves after allowing three goals. Dunklee then completed his hat trick with 1:28 to play. Ryan joined Dunklee and Reed in the hat trick department by scoring two goals in 24 seconds. Ryan’s scoring outburst gave the Wolves a 13-7 lead with 42 seconds remaining and Newberry held on for their first win over a ranked opponent in program history.