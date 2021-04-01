Men’s soccer gets first win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry men’s soccer team scored a pair of second-half goals to pick up their first win of the season, 3-2 over the Queens Royals on March 27.

Newberry got the scoring started in the 30th minute, when Dan Stryffeler took a pass from Troy Paul and slipped it past the Royals’ goalkeeper, giving Newberry a 1-0 lead. The Royals would get a pair of shots in the closing minutes of the first half, but neither ended up on goal. Newberry finished the half with a pair of shots, with just the one being on goal. Goalkeeper Jacob Williams had a pair of saves in the half, with his first coming in the 21st minute and his second coming in the 29th minute.

Coming out after halftime, Queens had a pair of good looks, including a corner kick in the 55th minute that resulted in a header that sailed wide of the net. After a pair of substitutions for Queens, they found the back of the net in the 66th minute to even the game. They took the lead two minutes later in the 68th minute.

The Wolves were able to tie the game in the 81st minute when Tre Bonaparte fed Paul, who put the ball past the keeper, evening the game at two. Newberry scored the game-winning goal in the 85th minute, when Malte Kaiser scored unassisted, giving Newberry a 3-2 lead. The Royals got one final scoring chance in the 86th minute, but the header sailed over the top of the net, and the Wolves brought home the 3-2 win.

The win gives Newberry a 1-4-1 record this season, with a 1-4 record in SAC action.