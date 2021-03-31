Wolves tennis teams lose at Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Both Newberry College teams dropped matches to the Pioneers of Tusculum on March 24.

Newberry College senior Elisa Aguirre won her singles match on the second court as the Tusculum Pioneers narrowly defeated the Newberry women 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon.

Aguirre and junior Judit Gonzalez Agud were the first pairing to fall in doubles play, followed by freshman Rosie Harfield and sophomore Rebecca Gibbons. The Pioneers earned the team doubles point before juniors Amy Griffiths and Lucy Spice lost at second doubles, falling 7-6.

During the singles matches, Gonzalez Agud’s first singles matchup finished first as she lost 3-6, 1-6. Harfield finished next at fifth singles and gave Newberry their first point of the day after winning 6-3, 7-5, and the Wolves trailed 2-1. Griffiths tied the team match score up at 2-2, winning in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. After Gibbons lost at sixth singles, Aguirre’s 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory retied the team scores with one match to go. Spice lost the first set and rallied for a 7-6 win in the second, forcing a decisive third frame. However, the junior from Maidstone, Kent, U.K. lost 4-6 as the Pioneers triumphed 4-3 overall.

Wolves men’s senior Ignacio Garcia de Sola and sophomore Marcel Schomburg lost for the first time as a first doubles pairing. Freshman Enzo Blavignat and junior Stratas Anastopoulo lost 1-6, and juniors Adam Black and Luke Layton were blanked 0-6 at third doubles.

During singles play, Blavignat lost 2-6, 0-6 on the first court and Schomburg lost on the second. Garcia de Sola fell 2-6, 1-6 at third singles and Anastopoulo, Black, and Layton lost their fourth, fifth, and sixth singles matches.