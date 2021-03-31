Women’s lacrosse falls to Lenoir-Rhyne

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team saw it’s four-game win streak come to an end as they fell at home to the Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne University 18-14 on March 24.

The loss puts Newberry at 4-3 overall and 4-2 in the South Atlantic Conference.

The visitors scored first, but sophomore defender Madalyn Messersmith scored at the 27:32 mark to tie the game at 1-1. Senior midfielder Kelly Martyn put the Wolves ahead 2-1 at the 23:22 mark on a pass from junior attack Taylor Doiron and 3-2 at the 11:44 mark. After a Bears score, senior attack Sophie Moore scored her first of the game to give the Wolves a 4-2 lead at 11:10.

Martyn scored her third of the game at 4:40 to restore Newberry’s two-goal margin, making the score 5-3. Moore then got her second goal of the game at the 3:47 mark on a woman-up opportunity, giving the Wolves a 6-3 lead. With seven seconds left in the half, junior midfielder Chloe Wood scored her first of the game to give the Wolves a 7-4 lead at halftime.

The second half saw the Bears come out on fire, as they scored seven straight goals before freshman attack Kendall Sewell stopped the run at the 19:08 mark, making the score 11-8. After the Bears scored, Martyn scored her fourth goal of the game at the 18:02 mark to cut the score to 12-9.

The two teams split the final 10 goals, with freshman midfielder Heather Johnston and Moore scoring two each during the final 12 minutes. Johnston got her first at the 12:01 mark on a woman-up opportunity, making the score 13-10. Moore got her third goal of the game 12 seconds later, taking a pass from Wood to make it a two-point game, 13-11. Then Johnston got her second goal of the game to make it 13-12 at 10:48.

Two more L-R goals made it 15-12, but Wood scored her second goal at the 5:56 mark and third goal at 5:17 to make it 15-14. Both of her goals in this stretch came off of passes from Martyn. But that was as close as the Wolves would get, as the Bears scored three goals to put the game away.

Martyn led the Wolves with four goals and two assists on five shots on goal, garnering six points. Wood and Moore also contributed to the Newberry offensive attack. Wood had three goals and an assist, totaling four points on seven shots on goal and won 12 draw controls while Moore had three goals, two assists and four shots on goal, resulting in five points.

Freshman defender Muireann Faber led the defensive effort for Newberry with two caused turnovers. Freshman goalie Kaitlyn LaManna played all 60 minutes in the net, stopping seven shots and took the loss (4-2).