Men’s golf finishes ninth at Bobcat Invite

EATONTON, Ga. — The Newberry men’s golf team shot 282 in the Bobcat Invitational’s final round to move up two spots and finish in ninth place. The Wolves finished with a three-round score of 880.

Tom Bueschges shot a 215 over the three rounds to finish tied for 15 to lead the Wolves. Corey Chrzanowski finished with a 217 and tied for 18th, while Adrian Villiger finished tied for 42nd with a score of 224. Alex Pillar shot 228 to finish tied for 49th, and Patrick Jacobs shot 237 to finish tied for 61st.