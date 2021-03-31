Wolves split series at Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Newberry split their South Atlantic Conference four-game series at#8 Tusculum on March 28 and 29. The teams split doubleheaders each day for a 2-2 series.

Game One

In the top of the second, Jacob LeBron and Gabriel Santiago each walked to lead off the inning. Dalton Lansdowne laid down a sacrifice bunt to put both runners in scoring position. LeBron then scored on a sacrifice fly by Nick Butler, and Santiago scored on a single by Luke Orr to give Newberry the 2-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Newberry would expand their lead to 6-0. Zane Tarrance had a two-run single, and Santiago had an RBI ground-out. The Pioneers responded with two runs in the bottom half of the third to cut the Newberry lead to four. The Wolves answered in the fourth with an RBI single by Jack Harris and an RBI ground-out by Tarrance to make it an 8-2 game.

Tusculum chipped away with single runs in the fourth and fifth and three runs in the sixth to cut the Newberry lead to one run. Christopher Osment entered the game in the sixth and threw a perfect inning and a third to end the game and earn his first career save. The final was score Wolves 8 Pioneers 7.

Luke Orr was 2-5 with a double and an RBI, while Ian Clements was 2-5. Zane Tarrance finished the game 1-3 with a run scored and three RBIs, and LeBron scored two runs. Tomas Sorcia Jr. (4-1) picked up the win, allowing five earned runs on five hits and striking out six in five and a third innings pitched.

Game Two

Tusculum took the early lead, scoring one run in the bottom of the second. In the top of the third, Nick Butler would get hit by a pitch and then advanced to second when the Tusculum pitcher threw away a pickoff attempt. Later in the inning, Butler scored on a single by Jack Harris to tie the game. The Wolves took the lead in the fourth inning when Ian Clements drew a lead-off walk and scored on a two-out single by Gabriel Santiago. Newberry added three more runs in the fifth to take a 5-1 lead over the Pioneers. Harris’s solo home in the seventh made it a 6-1 game, but the Tusculum offense exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game. The Pioneers would add two more runs in the eighth to take an 8-6 lead. Newberry would take advantage of an error in the ninth to get a run and make it an 8-7 game, but the Wolves couldn’t get the tying run to cross the plate.

Harris led the Newberry offense going 3-5 with a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs, while Santiago was 2-3 with an RBI. Josh Stempihar (1-1) took the loss allowing two unearned runs on one hit in 1.1 innings of relief.

Game Three

The Pioneers raced out to an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first. Newberry chipped away at the deficit in the top of the second. Aidan Baur led off with a single through the infield’s left side, and Kenny Bergmann singled to shortstop to put runners at first and second. A sacrifice bunt by Ian Clements moved both runners into scoring position. Zane Tarrance reached on an error by the shortstop to score Baur and make it a 3-1 game.

In the top of the third, Luke Orr hit a two-out single and then scored on a double to left-center field by Jack Harris to cut the deficit to one. Tusculum responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to make it 5-2. In the top of the fifth, Nick Butler was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and Orr drew a four-pitch walk. Harris drilled his second double of the game to score Butler. A ground-out by Baur scored Orr and make it 5-4. Tarrance then hit a two-run double to put the Wolves up for the first time. A two-run single by Dalton Lansdowne capped the Newberry scoring and gave Newberry a three-run lead. Newberry would add a single run in the sixth and seventh inning to take the victory, 10-6.

Harris led the Wolves offense going 3-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Tarrance was 2-3 with a double, two runs scored, and three RBIs. Orr finished 2-3 with three runs scored. Matthew Campbell (3-1) picked up the win allowing five runs on five hits and striking out four in five innings of work.

Game Four

Newberry would strike first in game two when Jacob LeBron scored on an infield single by Nick Butler in the top of the third. Tusculum responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead. The Pioneers added two more runs in the fifth to make it 6-1. The Wolves cut the deficit to four when Dalton Lansdowne reached on a fielder’s choice to score Zane Tarrance, but Tusculum would break the game open with four runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to take the victory, 11-2.

Butler, Tarrance, Luke Orr, Aidan Baur, and Gabriel Santiago each had a hit for Newberry. Rylan Brown (0-1) took the loss allowing four runs on two hits in three innings of work.