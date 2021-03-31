Tennis teams lose to Limestone

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College tennis teams were in action March 29, at home versus Limestone. The men’s and women’s teams both dropped decisions.

For the ladies, Newberry College junior Amy Griffiths went 2-0 overall, but the Wolves lost 5-2 against the Saints.

Griffiths and junior Lucy Spice were the first pairing to finish, winning 6-2 at second doubles. After freshman Rosie Harfield and sophomore Rebecca Gibbons lost 4-6 at third doubles, the team doubles point hung in the balance for senior Elisa Aguirre and junior Judit Gonzalez Agud.

The first doubles pairing won the first game but had to play extra games to earn the win. After a 5-5 tie, Gonzalez Agud and Aguirre won two-straight games for a 7-5 win and they earned the doubles point for Newberry.

However, the Wolves only grabbed one more point the rest of the way. Griffiths win 6-3, 6-1 at third singles. The first doubles pairing played two tough matches on their respective singles courts. Gonzalez Agud lost 1-6, 6-2, 6-7 at first singles and Aguirre was narrowly defeated 6-7, 6-7 at second singles.

The men’s team’s senior Ignacio Garcia de Sola went 2-0 overall as the Wolves lost to Limestone, 6-1.

Playing with sophomore Marcel Schomburg at first doubles, Garcia de Sola won 7-6. The first doubles pairing made several comebacks during their win, tying the match up several times at 4-4, 5-5, and 6-6 before eventually winning the decisive game.

Despite, Schomburg and Garcia de Sola’s win, the Saints claimed the team doubles point after freshman Enzo Blavignat and junior Stratas Anastopoulo lost 4-6 at second doubles after leading 4-1 early in the set. Juniors Luke Layton and Adam Black were blanked at third doubles.

Garcia de Sola was the only Wolves player to win a singles match, winning 6-4, 0-6, 10-6 at third singles. Blavignat and Layton also played to three sets. The freshman from France lost 4-6, 7-6, 8-10 at first singles and Layton lost 6-2, 6-1, 4-6 at sixth singles.