Women’s soccer loses to Queens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry women’s soccer team was unable to answer an early goal from the Queens Royals on March 25, falling 1-0 in South Atlantic Conference action.

The Wolves are now 3-4 on the season, with a 1-4 record in conference action.

The only goal in the game came in the 10th minute, when Mia Manuel scored for the Royals, giving them a 1-0 lead. The Wolves were unable to respond in the remainder of the half, despite getting three shots, with Jaidyn Jacobs recording a shot on goal in the 40th minute that was stopped by the Queens goalkeeper, sending the game into halftime with the score 1-0.

After an extended delay due to lightning, the Wolves wasted no time in attacking the Royals defense, as Ashlee Rotert got off a shot in the opening minutes that required another save by the Queens goalkeeper. Rizza Songco had a good look off a header in the 65th minute that was turned away by the keeper. Newberry ended the game with a flurry of action, taking two shots in the final minutes, including a shot by Songco that sailed over the net off a corner kick.

It was a fairly even game in the box score, with Queens recording nine shots and the Wolves recording eight. Both teams had four shots on goal, with Newberry’s goalkeepers making three saves. The Wolves out shot the Royals 5-4 in the second half. Jacqueline Aldrete led the way for Newberry, recording four shots, one of which was on goal. Other Wolves to record shots on goal were Rotert, Jaidyn Jacobs and Songco.

The Wolves continue to outscore their opponents this season, averaging 1.43 goals per game compared to 1.00 per game for their opponents. The Wolves have 65 shots this season, 32 of which have been on goal. The Newberry goalkeepers have combined to make 28 saves this season off 36 shots on goal.