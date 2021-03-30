Messersmith is SAC Defensive Player of the Week

NEWBERRY — Newberry’s Madalyn Messersmith won the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week honors, announced by the conference office on March 22.

Messersmith, a sophomore defender, helped the Wolves secure a 15-13 win over Tusculum this past weekend. The Stevensville, Md. native scored two points on two goals while also adding eight ground balls, three caused turnovers and three draw controls.

This is Messersmith’s first SAC Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season.