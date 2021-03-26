NEWBERRY — As the old saying goes, to the victors belong the spoils. Newberry Academy standouts Payton Gardner, a senior forward, and Daja Taylor, a junior guard, were recently recognized as the 2021 SCISA Class A Region 1 Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Players of the Year.

Award winners are typically surprised, in person at the region basketball tournament, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gardner and Taylor were notified in front of their teammates and coaches at practice in February.

For Gardner, this year’s award makes him a two-time region player of the year (2020, 2021). Gardner, son of Eagles Head Coach Scott Gardner, averaged 24.6 points and 12 rebounds per game while helping lead his team to the second state championship game of his career.

“I’m grateful and honored to be chosen Player of the Year, but I would have never achieved this accolade without my teammates,” said Payton Gardner. “Every one of my teammates played their role very efficiently, and as a result, we were able to beat two number one seeds to put us in the state championship. This was a great season to end my basketball career.”

He will leave the Academy as it’s second all-time leading scorer, having scored 1982 points over his career. Gardner, a multi-sport athlete, plans to continue his academic and athletic journey as a pitcher at USC-Sumter.

While this is Taylor’s first player of the year award, she’s been an All-Region performer each season since joining the varsity team as an eighth grader four years ago. Taylor helped lead the Lady Eagles to a perfect 25-0 regular season and the program’s first ever state championship while averaging 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals per contest. In the state championship game, a 59-53 win, Taylor scored 32 points including a big three-point field goal to secure the victory with less than a minute to play.

Taylor said she tries to live by the words of Erma Bombeck, “when I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, I used everything you gave me.”

She scored her 1500th point in a game earlier this season and she has begun drawing interest from some teams at the next level.

Head Lady Eagles Coach Barry Kesler refers to Taylor as a floor general.

“Daja is a special talent, but her work ethic and competitiveness really set her apart from others. Whether it’s bowling or a spelling bee, Daja is trying her best to beat you. I am proud of her growth both on and off the court over the past few years and looking forward to seeing what else she can do moving forward,” he said.

Joining Gardner on the boys’ All-Region Team was his classmate, Anthony McClean. Kailey Cheeks, Madison Rivers, and Caroline Senn were selected to join Taylor as All-Region performers on the girls’ side.

All of the above mentioned athletes also participated in the SCISA North/South All-Star games in Sumter on March 6.