Newberry finishes fourth at Coker Invite

HARTSVILLE — The Newberry College women’s golf team finished fourth in the Coker Women’s Invitational held March 15-16. The Wolves finished just behind conference rival and host Coker University.

Sofia Liden led Newberry, shooting a two-round score of 159 finishing tied for third, just two shots behind the winner. Liden was also named to the All-Tournament team. Aubrey Guyton finished 14th with a score of 169, while Cara Hasty shot 183 to finish 18th. Amiyah Starnes shot 190 to finish in 21st place, and Ashton Thomas finished one spot behind Thomas, shooting 194.