Wolves tennis teams lose at Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Newberry College tennis teams were on the road at Carson-Newman March 20-21. Both men’s and women’s teams were in action.

For the women, Newberry freshman Rosie Harfield went 2-0 overall despite a 5-2 team loss to Carson-Newman on Saturday.

Harfield and freshman Ish Singh won at third doubles, 7-5. They were the only pairing to earn a win on the doubles court as the Eagles claimed first point of the day. Senior Elisa Aguirre and junior Judit Gonzalez Agud lost 4-6 at first doubles and juniors Lucy Spice and Amy Griffiths lost at second doubles for the first time this season.

The Wolves won their two team points during singles play thanks to a win at sixth singles by Harfield and a 6-2, 6-0 victory from Gonzalez Agud at second singles. Aguirre lost 2-6, 3-6 at first singles and Griffiths and Spice lost at third and fifth singles. On the fourth court, Singh won the first set 6-2, and forced extra play in the second set, but lost 6-7. In the decisive third set, Singh lost 2-6.

The men’s team did not fair any better. In doubles play, Anastopoulo and his second doubles teammate, freshman Enzo Blavignat, lost 6-3. Juniors Luke Layton and Adam Black also lost, while senior Ignacio Garcia de Sola and sophomore Marcel Schomburg won at first singles, 7-6.

Anastopoulo was the only Wolves player to win in singles play, taking three sets to win on the fourth court, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Schomburg also played into the third set at second singles, but lost 1-6, 6-4, 4-6. Blavignat lost 2-6, 5-7 at first singles, Garcia de Sola lost 3-6, 3-6 at third singles, and Black and Layton both fell to their opponents on the fifth and sixth singles courts.

In the end, the Wolves men lost to the Carson-Newman Eagles, 6-1, on Sunday.