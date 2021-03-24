Wolves fall to Saints on late goal

GAFFNEY — A late goal from the Limestone Saints was the difference on Sunday afternoon, as they slipped past the Newberry women’s soccer team, 1-0. The loss drops the Wolves to a 3-3 record this season, with a 1-3 record in conference play.

After a scoreless first half that saw Newberry unable to even get a shot off, it looked like the second-half was going to end up the same way, as neither team was able to find the back of the net until the 83rd minute, when Limestone’s Andrea Zwinkels scored to put the Saints up 1-0, which would end up being the final score, as Newberry couldn’t get a shot in the closing minutes.

The Wolves only had two shots in the game, the first coming in the 63rd minute when Jaidyn Jacobs took a shot from just outside the box, but it sailed wide left past the Limestone goalkeeper. Ashlee Rotert had a look in the 81st minute from the left side of the field, but the Saints goalkeeper was able to make her only save of the game. Jayleen Gant played the final 45 minutes in net for the Wolves, making three saves. Delaney Hood got the start for Newberry and made one save in 45 minutes of action.