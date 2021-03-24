MYRTLE BEACH — Competing for the first time in almost two years, the Newberry College cheer team won the national championship this weekend.

The cheer team dominated their competition in the Intermediate Small Coed Division with a raw score of 90.3, winning by a margin of 12.43 points. The Wolves defeated the University of Mount Olive and Indian Hills Community College.

“Today, I saw a team accomplish something that they’ve been working so hard to accomplish,” Head Coach Justina Teale said. “A year ago to this day, we should have been down here in Myrtle Beach, but COVID-19 hit. Today, these athletes took the mat for the seniors in our program who didn’t get to last year. They have struggled through some hard times, but this team showed how hard work, dedication, and faith can get you through anything.”

“After today, I feel like we accomplished something we have work so hard for this year. With not being able to get together in the first semester like normal, we struggled and went through so much to be prepared, and today that showed that we were dedicated, and our hard work paid off. I will forever remember the moment of knowing we did what we came to do and we are proud of everything that happened today.” Captain Briahnna Worthy said.

“I felt like today was the epitome of teamwork,” said co-captain Caitlyn Rogers. “We were all, as a team, on the same page, and our actions and passions were aligned. I am so grateful that I was able to be apart of this team and this victory. Seeing the words Newberry College beside the number one was one of the greatest treasures of my lifetime, and I’ll cherish it forever.”