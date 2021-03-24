MYRTLE BEACH — The Newberry dance team showed out in their first competition in almost two years, winning the National Championship at the Cheer Ltd Nationals at CANAM.

The dance team competed in the open hip hop elite division and finished with a raw score of 76.7. The Wolves defeated Keiser University, who scored 70.57, and Indian Hills Community College, who scored 65.53.

“Winning nationals has been an absolute dream. As many know, last year our season got cut short and we didn’t get the opportunity to compete because of COVID-19, so having the opportunity to compete was a win in itself,” Captain Sloane Neal said. “However, actually winning the title and getting to bring it back home to Newberry has been incredible. We’ve worked so hard all year, so seeing it pay off means the world. I am so thankful for my coaches, my teammates, Newberry College Athletics, and all of the sponsors who made this trip possible for our team.”

“CANAM Nationals were a great experience, and winning the title of CANAM National Champions with my teammates is most definitely the best part. We worked super hard for this competition and to have our moment. Seeing all of our hard work pay off has been a blessing. (I am) forever thankful to our Coach, Lauren Alston, for pushing us to be the best that we can be and believing in us,” graduating senior Jai McCauley said.