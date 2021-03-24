Wolves track and field has strong showing

COLUMBIA — The Newberry track and field teams completed at their second outdoor meet of the season at the Columbia International University Ram Invitational March 19-20.

The two-day meet in the capital city saw Newberry break six school records and finish in the top 10 in five events.

Day one:

Freshman thrower Parker Pitts scored first for the Wolves, placing seventh in the javelin throw with a toss of 42.74m. Redshirt sophomore thrower Jon Williams made the finals in the hammer throw and finished seventh overall out of 26 competitors with a toss of 40.45m while freshman sprinter Jared Kilday had his college debut and improved upon his previous personal best by 11 seconds while securing the no. 5 all-time spot in school history with a mark of 17:46.15 in the 5000m run.

Sophomore sprinter Emma Johnson recorded a personal best and broke the school record in the javelin throw with a toss of 23.27m. Johnson also placed fifth in the 100H with a time of 16.06. Sophomores Kensley Dantzler, Alaya Lindquist, Mandy Kirkley and junior Kenia Smith went the distance in the 4X1500 and Smith made her Newberry debut in the event. The four athletes set the NCAA Division II no. 7 all-time mark with a time of 23:41.05.

Day two:

Parker Pitts finished third in the shot put with a mark of 13.48m and 11th out of 50 in the discus throw with a toss of 37.94m. Junior sprinter Elijah Fulmore placed third in the 110H with a time of 15.29.

Freshman sprinter Sarah Abumere broke the 400m school record and finished eighth with a time of 1:01.03. Lindquist had a personal best in the 800m while also securing the no. 2 all-time mark in school history with a time of 2:33.31. Dantzler also had a great day in the 800m, improving her mark from the previous meet and secured the no. 3 all-time mark in school history with a time of 2:45.60.

In their season debut in the 3000m steeplechase, both junior Chandler Stanley and senior Anne Bouwkamp had a solid day in the distance event. Stanley set a new school record, beating his previous record by 12 seconds by running a 10:26, while also placing in the top five while Bouwkamp ran a 13:39 which earned her a third place finish at the meet.

To wrap up the weekend, Dantzler, Lindquist, junior Tashayna Flinch and Smith broke the school record in the 4×400 by over half of a minute with a time of 4:36.76.