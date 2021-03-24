Wolves get doubleheader sweep of Eagles

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Newberry softball team picked up a pair of wins on March 20, as they swept the Carson-Newman Eagles in a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Wolves.

Game one:

The Wolves who drew first blood, as McKenzie Barneycastle worked a one-out walk to set up Hannah Towery who hit a home run to right field, giving Newberry a quick 2-0 lead in the first. The Eagles answered with three runs on one hit in the bottom of the frame to take the lead.

After Carson-Newman scored a run in the third and fourth inning, the Wolves bats woke up in the fifth, putting up five runs on four hits, including back-to-back RBI doubles from Hailey Hill and Kasey Widmyer. Mallena Wright also picked up an RBI single down the left field line to put Newberry up 7-5. The Eagles had a chance to tie things up in the bottom of the seventh, but their two-out single turned into an outfield assist from left fielder Paige Meyer, gunning down the Carson-Newman batter-runner to end the game.

Game two:

Meyer led off the third inning with a single up the middle, scoring on a Barneycastle double into the right-center field gap. Towery then stepped up to the plate and hit her second home run of the doubleheader, this one going to center field. After Haley Simonds was hit by a pitch and Hill singled, Widmyer hit a triple down the left field line, bringing in a pair of runs and stretching the lead to 5-0.

The Eagles scored three runs in the fifth before scratching across a run in both the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game and send it into extra innings. Reagan Glanz started the top of the eighth on second base for the Wolves and advanced to third courtesy of a sacrifice bunt from Tedi Nunn. Wright then stepped up and laced a single into right field to score the go-ahead run. The Eagles were unable to score a run in the bottom half, despite getting a runner to third base with one out. Newberry pitcher Alexandrea Sullivan induced a pair of pop-outs to end the game.