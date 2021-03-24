Volleyball shut out at Queens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Newberry College freshman defensive specialist Lauren Black had 17 digs, but the Wolves lost 3-0 to the Queens University of Charlotte Royals on Saturday.

Newberry’s first point of the game came off a kill from sophomore outside hitter Katie Ullsperger. Newberry earned a 3-2 lead three points later after a Queens attack error as senior middle blocker Zoe Dinkins was serving. However, the Royals went on a six-point run and gained an 8-3 lead. Freshman Taylor Hall stopped the opposing team’s scoring run with a kill assisted by sophomore setter Avery Webb. Queens scored five unanswered points to close out the first set 25-15.

Newberry never led in the second set. They drew within four points of the lead, 13-9, with a five-point rally with freshman defensive specialist Olivia Bradley serving. During the scoring run, freshman middle hitter Margaret McMahon had two kills. She finished the match with five kills. Facing set point in the second, Dinkins had an ace, making the score 24-17. Queens scored on the next point to claim set two, 25-17.

Newberry dropped the opening point of the third set, but then stormed out to a 4-1 lead thanks to an ace from Webb and a kill from junior right-side hitter Lacie Wood. Newberry and Queens battled back and forth early in the third. The Wolves went back in front, 8-7, when Webb earned her second kill of the game on an assist from junior libero Amanda Berecz. Newberry’s last lead came after a three-point run, 11-10, which featured two more kills from McMahon. After that, Queens outscored Newberry 15-9 and won the third set, 25-20.