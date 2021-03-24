Women’s lacrosse wins at Tusculum with second-half rally

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — After trailing for almost the entire first half and early in the second half, the Newberry women’s lacrosse team rallied for their second consecutive game.

The Wolves scored 10 goals after halftime to defeat the Pioneers of Tusculum University on the road by a final score of 15-13 on March 20.

Newberry struck quickly, with junior midfielder Chloe Wood scoring at the 27:51 mark to make it 1-0 Wolves. After two Tusculum goals, freshman midfielder Heather Johnston scored her first of the game on a free position shot to tie it up at two at the 16:32 mark. Senior attack Sophie Moore tied it twice more for the Wolves, with her second coming on a free position shot, making it 4-4 at the 9:23 mark.

Tusculum scored three of the next four goals to take a 7-5 lead at intermission. The lone Newberry goal during the stretch came from Moore at the 1:51 mark to cut the Pioneer lead to 6-5.

Tusculum scored to make it 8-5 early in the second half, but sophomore midfielder Marissa Plumer scored her first of the game on a pass from Wood to cut the lead to 8-6 at 27:46 mark. Moore scored her fourth of the contest on a pass from freshman attack Kendall Sewell to cut it to one at the 27:29 mark. Following another Tusculum goal, sophomore defender Madalyn Messersmith got in on the action by scoring her first of the game on a free position shot at the 25:03 mark to make it 9-8 Tusculum.

After the Pioneers scored again to restore their two-goal lead, Newberry exploded for six unanswered goals. The run was capped off by Wood’s second goal of the game on a woman-down situation to give the Wolves a 14-10 lead with 14:06 left. After a Tusculum goal, Plumer got her fourth goal of the game on a free position shot to make it 15-11 Wolves with 10:00 left. Tusculum then scored two goals to wrap up the scoring.

With the win, Newberry moves to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the South Atlantic Conference.