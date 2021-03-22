NEWBERRY — Three Newberry track and field athletes have won the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week honors, announced by the conference office on March 9.

Sophomore sprinter Emma Johnson took the honors for SAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, sophomore sprinter Kalyn Cook took the track honors for the men, and freshman thrower Parker Pitts took the men’s field honors. All three athletes competed at the Susan Rouse Invitational on the campus of Southern Wesleyan University in Central on march 6.

Johnson placed tenth in the javelin throw, moving into second all-time in school history, throwing 18.68 meters. This is Johnson’s first field athlete of the week honor of the season.

Cook earned a pair of of top-15 finishes in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. He turned in a time of 11.27 seconds in the 100-meter and 23.09 seconds in the 200-meter. Both times place Cook in the top three all-time at Newberry. This is Cook’s first track athlete of the week honor of the season.

Pitts won the javelin with a 49.25-meter toss, placing third in the discus with a toss of 40.36 meters and placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 12.58 meters. Pitts is now the program record holder in the javelin and is no. 2 all-time in the discus and shot put. This is Pitts’ first field athlete of the week honor of the season.