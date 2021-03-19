ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It’s been a wild ride for senior Isiah Royal over the last year, having gone from having the 2020 national championships cancelled to sitting on top of the championship podium after beating St. Cloud State’s Joey Bianchini 5-4 in the national championship match Saturday night. This is his first national championship, and just the fourth all-time for the Wolves.

The last national champion for Newberry was current Assistant Coach Bryant Blanton in 2010.

“It feels great,” Royal commented after the match. “I can’t really explain it, it still hasn’t hit me all the way yet, but it’s a blessing. This is a blessing.”

Royal wasted no time in the national championship match, hitting a duck under for a takedown just five seconds into the match. Bianchini recorded an equally as quick escape before getting a takedown of his own to take a 3-2 lead into the second period.

After Royal deferred his choice, Bianchini chose to start the second period in the bottom position. After allowing an escape in 15 seconds, Royal hit a single leg takedown with 1:30 left in the period, though Bianchini recorded another escape to take a 5-4 lead into the third period.

In the final frame, Royal started in the bottom position and needed just 26 second to escape, tying the match at 5. Royal would hit the winning takedown with 40 seconds left, though Bianchini recorded an escape 10 seconds later. In the final seconds Royal was able to hold off multiple takedown attempts to take home the national championship trophy.

“I gotta get one,” Royal told NCAA.com when asked afterwards about what was going through his mind during the third period. “I gotta take the lead and can’t blow it.”

Royal wasn’t the only Newberry wrestler who competed on Saturday, as Will Evans placed eighth at 157-pounds. After starting the day with an 11-5 loss to Gannon’s Nick Young, Evans took on the no. 3 seed Jacob Wasser from Nebraska-Kearney. It was a close match, with Evans recording a quick takedown and some nearfall points, but Wasser came storming back in the second and third periods to win a 10-8 decision.

Both Royal and Evans earned All-American honors as one of the top eight wrestlers in the nation at their weight class. This was Evans’ first career All-American honor, and is his highest-ever placement at the DII National Championships.

Four other Wolves competed as well, led by Austin Neal, ZeBrandon Gant and Caleb Spears, all of whom came within one match of earning All-American status. Gant earned a first-round bye before dropping two straight matches to end his season with a 4-2 record. Spears also had a first-round bye before losing a pair of matches. He ends the 2021 campaign with a 8-2 record.

Neal lost his first match 13-8, then after receiving a bye dropped his second match. He finishes the season with a 10-3 record. Zach Shupp went 0-2 at 125 pounds, narrowly losing his wrestleback round by a 5-2 decision. He finishes with a 9-4 record.