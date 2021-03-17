Men’s lacrosse defeated by Catawba

NEWBERRY — Newberry College freshman attack Baker Westmoreland had six points on five goals and an assist, but the Wolves lost to Catawba College 14-13 on Sunday night.

Catawba scored the first two goals within the opening 3:34. While playing a man-down, redshirt freshman Curtis Bukta turned a pass from sophomore attack Scott Reed into a goal with 8:26 to play in the first.

The Wolves took 10 shots to close the quarter but could not get back on the board. Catawba was able to convert their next seven shots into two goals and took a 4-1 lead.

Westmoreland scored his first goal of the game and his tenth of the season, making the score 4-2 early on in the second. Catawba extended their lead to 5-2 just 44 seconds later. After the goal, freshman faceoff specialist Connor Bates took his first try in the faceoff circle. Bates won all four faceoffs he took in the second period, helping Newberry score three of the next four goals. Westmoreland and Reed both scored, and freshman attack Mac Ryan scored his first-career goal. After the scoring outburst, the Wolves went into halftime trailing 6-5.

Newberry recorded three-straight goals to open the third quarter, all coming withing the first 6:00 of play. Westmoreland scored twice in the three-goal run to reach and surpass the hat trick. Freshman attack Caleb Forga also found the back of the net, and the Wolves took an 8-6 lead with 9:00 to play in the third period.

Newberry was able to hold a third quarter lead despite allowing three goals. Forga scored another, this time with a man-up, and senior midfielder Justin Messersmith also tallied a score, giving Newberry a 10-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

Catawba clawed back with three early fourth quarter goals to regain the lead, 12-10, with 10:07 to play. Westmoreland stopped the visitor’s scoring run with his fifth goal of the game.

Another man-up goal for Newberry from Bukta pulled Newberry back within one, 13-12. Catawba scored their 14th goal with 1:10 to play and were leading 14-12.

Bates won the succeeding faceoff and sophomore defender Brock Strong was able to get a shot off, but Catawba’s goalie made the save. On their next possession, junior midfielder Dawson Brown sent a long pass up the field to senior midfielder Daytin Vidovich, who made a leaping attempt towards goal and scored with 11 seconds left in the contest.