Wolves win overtime thriller

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team staged a late comeback last week against Catawba College, rallying from three goals down with almost a minute left in regulation and winning in overtime 13-12 on senior attack Sophie Moore’s fifth goal of the game.

Newberry got on the board at the 23:36 mark of the first half with junior attack Keegan Hanson scoring off of a pass from sophomore midfielder Marissa Plumer to make it 1-1. After two Catawba goals, junior midfielder Chloe Wood scored her first of the game to cut the Catawba lead to 3-2 at the 18:03 mark, then Moore tied it at 3-3 on a pass from senior midfielder Kelly Martyn at 17:39 of the first half. Martyn got in on the action by scoring her first of the game at the 16:39 mark to give the Wolves a 4-3 lead.

Catawba responded with two goals but freshman attack Kendall Sewell tied it up at five on a woman-up advantage, taking a pass from Moore and scoring with 1:09 remaining in the first half. A Catawba goal a few seconds later resulted in the Wolves trailing 6-4 at intermission.

Newberry came out strong to start the second half, scoring three straight. Moore scored her second and third of the game off passes from Plumer and Sewell, with her second coming on a woman-up advantage at the 25:51 mark. Wood capped the run by taking a pass from Plumer and scoring her second of the game at the 25:34 mark, giving the Wolves an 8-6 lead.

Catawba scored four straight but Moore ended the run by scoring her fourth of the game at the 12:53 mark on a woman-down situation to cut the Catawba Indian lead to 10-9. Two more goals for the Catawba Indians gave them a 12-9 lead nearing the end of regulation.

Trailing by three, Newberry made their comeback with junior attack Taylor Doiron scoring on with 1:06 left, cutting the lead to 12-10. Then Wood scored her third of the game with 00:53 left, cutting the lead to one at 12-11. After winning the draw control, Newberry did get a shot off but turned it over while trying to set up a second attempt. Catawba then turned it over themselves while trying to run out the remaining time, and freshman midfielder Heather Johnston made the Catawba Indians pay by taking a pass from Moore and scoring to tie the game at 12 with 0:37 left in regulation. All of Newberry’s goals during the final 1:06 stretch came on the woman-up.

Newberry pelted the net immediately to start overtime with three shots and finally broke through on the fourth attempt with 1:20 left with Moore scoring on a woman-down situation to end the contest.

Moore led Newberry with five goals, two assists and ten shots on goal, garnering seven points. Wood also contributed in a major way offensively for the Wolves, scoring three goals on four shots. Sophomore defender Madalyn Messersmith led the Wolves defense for a second straight game with two caused turnovers and freshman goalie Kaitlyn Lamanna battled through an injury, playing for 31:20 of the game and stopping 13 shots to get the win (3-1).

With the win Newberry moves to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the South Atlantic Conference.