Womens lacrosse charms Cobras

HARTSVILLE — The Newberry Wolves women’s lacrosse team won their second game of the year against the Cobras of Coker University.

The Wolves scored early and often, with Newberry having five players score three or more goals. Freshman attack Kendall Sewell led the Wolves with six goals, garnering eight points on eight shots on goal. Junior midfielder Chloe Wood scored four goals, had four assists and eight points on seven shots on goal.

Sophomore defender Madalyn Messersmith led the defensive effort for the Wolves, forcing five turnovers and freshman goalie Kaitlyn Lamanna played all 60 minutes, stopping five shots and took the win (2-1).

The first half saw Coker fight back from an early deficit. The Cobras went on a 5-2 run to end the half. During that run, Plumer and Sewell each scored their third goals of the game. Plumer’s at the 13:29 mark and Sewell’s came at 9:08. At intermission Newberry held on to a slim 10-7 lead.

The second half saw Newberry outscore Coker 13-6. After each team got a goal to get the second half underway, Newberry went on another scoring binge, this time resulting in eight unanswered. During the run, junior attack Keegan Hanson got her first goal of the game at the 24:35 mark and junior defender Taylor Doiron scored both of her goals, her second coming at the 22:37 mark. Senior attack Sophie Moore capped off the run at the 19:38 mark, scoring her second of the game to make it 19-8 Wolves.

Junior defender Robin Hall got her first goal of the game at the 11:32 mark, scoring off a pass from Wood. Moore also scored her final two goals of the game, the second coming with 5:23 in the game to make the final score 23-11 Wolves. With the win, Newberry moves to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the South Atlantic Conference.