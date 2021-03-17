Drury collects awards

NEWBERRY — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association announced its NCAA Division II National Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week for matches played during the fourth week of the season.

Newberry’s Lily Drury was named the recipient. She also was named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the conference office.

Drury, a freshman forward from Ballarat, Australia, helped lead the Wolves to their win over Mount Olive, beating them 6-0. She scored two goals, garnering four points with five shots on goal for a .400 shooting percentage and currently leads the Wolves and the South Atlantic Conference in both goals (4) and points (8).

This is the first National Player of the Week Award for Drury and the second time this season that a Newberry field hockey player has received a National Player of the Week Award, offensively or defensively.