GREENVILLE — The Newberry wrestling team was dominant this season, recording their first-ever undefeated season and winning their third straight South Atlantic Conference Carolinas (SACC) championship.

They continued their domination on Friday with the announcement of the SACC All-Conference awards. The Wolves had a total of six athletes named to the All-Conference team, and Head Coach Cy Wainwright was named the conference Coach of the Year for the second time since Newberry joined the conference. Nominations and voting were conducted by the league coaches.

Zach Shupp – First Team 125 pounds

Shupp burst onto the scene this season for the Wolves, compiling a 9-2 record, with a perfect 7-0 mark in conference action. He ran a streak of five straight wins via fall through the conference season and ended up with a second place finish at the Super Region II Tournament, punching his ticket to the national tournament in St. Louis, Mo. This is the first all-conference award for the redshirt sophomore from Fairfield, Ohio and will be his first D2 national tournament appearance.

Austin Neal – First Team 133 pounds

Neal is 10-1 on the season, and is on a nine match win streak heading into the D2 national tournament. He has five wins via major decision and one win via fall, which came in the semifinals of the Super Region II Tournament. He won the super region championship at 133 pounds, securing his second career appearance in the national tournament. The senior from Rutherfordton, N.C. is making his third appearance on the All-SACC awards list.

Isiah Royal – First Team 141 pounds

Royal had another impressive season for the Wolves, compiling a 10-1 record this season, including a 7-0 regular season record. A former national runner-up, Royal is no stranger to receiving postseason awards, having been honored twice previously by the conference, including the 2018-19 Wrestler of the Year award. The senior from Guyton, Ga. will look to return to the national finals when he takes the mat at the D2 national tournament.

Will Evans – Second Team 157 pounds

The sophomore from Richmond Hill, Ga. arrived on the scene this season for the Wolves, racking up a 10-2 record and a second-place finish at the Super Region II tournament, securing his first appearance in the national tournament. Evans has seven wins via bonus points, including four wins via fall and a pair of tech fall wins. This is his first time being honored by the SACC.

Caleb Spears – First Team 174 pounds

Spears was one of the most dominant wrestlers in the region this season, compiling an 8-0 record, with seven of those wins being bonus points. He had a pair of falls on the season, including a 29 second fall on Jan. 22 against Liberty and a 42 second fall in the opening round of the Super Region II tournament. The senior from Rutherfordton, N.C. will compete at the national tournament fresh off winning the super regional tournament.

ZeBrandon Gant – First Team 184 pounds

Gant made his season debut at the Super Region II tournament, and looked dominant, going 4-0 to claim another super regional championship. Gant opened his tournament run with a 1:17 fall before winning a decision, putting him in the semifinals. He advanced to the championship with a 14-5 major decision win before picking up a 7-4 decision in the regional championship, securing another national tournament appearance.

Cy Wainwright – Coach of the Year

Wainwright led the Wolves to a perfect 8-0 record this season, which culminated in winning the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas championship for the third straight season. This is his second time winning this award, having also won it during the 2018-19 season. A former national champion at Newberry, he now has a career record of 52-21 in five seasons as Newberry head coach.

All six of the Wolves who were named to the All-Conference team will compete at the NCAA Division II national tournament, held in St. Louis, Mo. March 12-13. Live coverage links will be available on newberrywolves.com.