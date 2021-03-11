The Mid-Carolina High School varsity softball team defeated South Aiken over the weekend. Pictured, front row, left to right: Bethany Reep, Symari Bowers, Josalyn Gallman, Jessie Wicker, Cady Gonzalez. Back Row: Coach Clyde Livingston, Coach Tony Ferreira, Kaitlyn Brown, Reagan White, Amber Hughes, Emma Chapman, Emma Wicker, Bailey Stewart, Carissa Wicker, Coach Lori Webb and Head Coach Joey Long. Courtesy photo

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina varsity softball team defeated South Aiken to win their bracket in the Varsity Blues Lexington Tournament over the weekend.

The Rebels of Mid-Carolina High School, behind strong pitching, defeated South Aiken 2-1 at River Bluff Stadium on Saturday. Mid-Carolina pitchers allowed just four hits to South Aiken. Mid-Carolina fired up the offense in the first inning, when Reagan White doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. Amber Hughes earned the win for Mid-Carolina, Hughes allowed three hits and one run over five and a third inning, striking out three. Kaitlyn Brown threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Josalyn Gallman, Bailey Stewart, Cady Gonzalez, White, Symari Bowers and Hughes all had one hit to lead the Rebels. Mid-Carolina will open the regular season at Newberry High School on March 16. The junior varsity teams will play at 5:00 p.m. with the varsity teams following.