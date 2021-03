MOUNT PLEASANT — The Newberry College women’s golf team shot a three-round score of 1006 to finish in 15th place at the Low Tide Intercollegiate, hosted by Limestone University at the Dunes West Golf and River Club.

Aubrey Guyton led the Wolves, shooting a 246 to finished tied for 51st. Sofia Liden shot 251, and Amiyah Starnes shot 252 to finish 65th and tied for 66th, respectively. Ashton Thomas shot 271, while Carlota Quintana shot 168 through two rounds for Newberry.