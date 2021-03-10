MARS HILL, N.C. — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team won their first game of the season in a masterful offensive performance on the road, downing Mars Hill 22-17.

With the win, Newberry improves their record to 1-2 and 1-1 in the South Atlantic Conference.

Senior attack Sophie Moore had a huge game for the Wolves, scoring an incredible nine goals on 10 shots. Junior midfielder Chloe Wood had five goals with an assist and freshman attack Kendall Sewell had her first career goal. Sophomore midfielder Marissa Plumer also chipped in with two goals and three assists. Freshman goalie Kaitlyn Lamanna played all 60 minutes, saving 10 shots on 27 attempts and earned the win (1-1).

In a back and forth first half, Newberry got on the board quickly, making it 2-0 on goals from Wood and senior midfielder Kelly Martyn three minutes into the contest. The Lions scored twice to tie it up, then Plumer scored with 23:01 remaining to make it 3-2 Wolves. After Mars Hill scored again to even the score at three, Newberry tallied three unanswered goals, capped off by Moore’s first of the game on a free position attempt with 17:43 remaining in the half.

Wood scored her third of the game on a pass from junior attack Taylor Doiron with 15:07 left and the Lions responded with three more goals to make it 7-7. Moore struck back with her second and third goals of the game. Her second came on a free position attempt with 6:32 remaining to give Newberry a 8-7 lead and her third came with 2:35 left to make it 9-9 after the Lions took a brief 9-8 lead.

Wood scored her fourth of the game with :06 left in the half to send Newberry into the locker room tied at 10. Martyn scored her second of the game with 24:15 left to make it 11-10 Wolves, only to have the Lions regain the lead at 12-11. But from that point forward, Newberry seized control of the game, going on a run of six straight goals, with Moore scoring four of them, giving her eight for the game up to that point. Her eighth came with 10:08 left in the game, giving Newberry a 17-12 lead.

After Mars Hill scored another goal to make it 17-13, Newberry went on another scoring run, this time netting four. Plumer capped off the run with 5:28 left in the game, giving the Wolves a commanding 21-13 lead. Mars Hill ended the game by scoring four of the next five goals, with Newberry’s lone goal during that time being Moore’s fifth of the game on an assist from Plumer with 2:09 left.