Track & field opens 2021 season

CENTRAL — The Newberry track and field teams opened the outdoor season at the Susan Rouse Invitational on the campus of Southern Wesleyan University with record setting performances from multiple athletes.

Freshman Parker Pitts highlighted a fantastic day for the Wolves, he won the javelin with a throw of 161’ 7” — breaking the school record in three out of four of his throws.

He also placed third in the discus with a mark of 40.36 which is now the no. 2 all-time record in school history as well as placing sixth in the shot put, tied for second all-time in school history.

Redshirt sophomore Jon Williams finished seventh in the hammer throw, opening with a personal best mark of 42.71 and placed seventh in the shot put. Sophomore Emma Johnson placed 10th in the javelin, moving into second all-time in school history.

Overall, the team chalked up 15 top three all-time marks on the distance side. Sophomore Mandy Kirkley had a 40 second personal best in the 5k, which was one of the top three performances in Newberry history. Sophomore Kensley Dantzler and junior Kenya Smith ran the no. 2 and 3 spots in the 800m dash all-time.

In the 1500m, junior Chandler Stanley placed 12th to secure the no. 3 all-time mark in school history. On the women’s side sophomore Alaya Lindquist secured the no. 2 all-time mark in school history in the 1500m.

Sophomore Charlotte Johnson had an eighth place finish in the 100m dash and sophomore Kalyn Cook had a ninth place finish in the 100m, securing the no. 3 all-time school record. Cook also finished 13th in the 200m which puts him no. 3 all-time in school history. Freshman Sarah Abumere placed eighth in the 200m and 11th in the 400m which secured her the no. 3 all-time spots in school history in both of those events. Senior Tyrese Grant placed sixth in in the long jump.

Newberry continues their outdoor season in two weeks, traveling to Columbia, on Mar. 20 to take part in the CIU Invitational on the campus of Columbia International University.