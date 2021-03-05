Six Wolves qualify for national tournament

Zebrandon Gant (184 pounds) all took home an individual championship win. Courtesy photo Caleb Spears (174 pounds) took home an individual championship win. Courtesy photo Austin Neal (133 pounds) took home an individual championship win. Courtesy photo

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — Six members of the Newberry College wrestling team qualified on Saturday for the NCAA Division II national tournament after competing at the Super Region II tournament.

Three Wolves won individual championships at their weight with the team taking the overall championship, as well. Head Coach Cy Wainwright picked up Coach of the Year honors.

Austin Neal (133 pounds), Caleb Spears (174 pounds) and Zebrandon Gant (184 pounds) all took home individual championships, with Zach Shupp (125 pounds) and Will Evans (157 pounds) placing second, punching their ticket to the national tournament. Isiah Royal finished third at 141 pounds, and was awarded a wild card berth into the national tournament. This will be his fourth time qualifying for nationals, and his first appearance since placing second at the 2019 tournament.

Shupp started his day with a first round bye. His first action came in the quarterfinal, he won a 5-4 decision over King’s Preston Soriano. In the semifinals he picked up a 7-3 decision over Limestone’s Kevin Radcliff before falling in the championship match by a 9-4 decision. He will be making his first appearance at the national tournament.

Neal was undefeated on the day after starting with a major decision win before edging Vincent Scollo in the quarterfinals. He won his semifinal match via fall in 4:41 before pitching a shutout in the first-place match, winning a 7-0 decision to secure his first national tournament appearance.

Royal sailed into the semifinals, winning both his first-round match and his quarterfinal match via fall. He suffered his first loss of the season in the semifinals, but ran the table through the wrestleback portion of the bracket, capping things off with a 50-second fall over Limestone’s Majid Corbit in the third-place match. Royal, the 2019 national runner-up, received a wild card berth, securing another national tournament appearance.

Devan Moore picked up a pair of wins at 149 pounds, including a 13-5 major decision win in the wrestlebacks, but his day came to an end in the consolation semifinals, though he secured a total of three team points for the Wolves.

At 157 pounds, Will Evans opened his day with a pair of narrow decisions, starting with a 9-8 win in the quarterfinal and a 11-10 win in the semifinals. He would lose a 7-2 decision in the first-place match, but won his true second match in a big way, running up a 17-1 tech fall win over Colby Teague of Mount Olive to punch his ticket to nationals.

Stevie Chopek picked up a win via first period fall at 165 pounds, but was unable to complete a run through the wrestleback round. He needed just 1:22 to pick up a win over Alec Baynard of Queens, but ended his day with a loss, ending the season with a 1-5 record.

Caleb Spears was dominant at 174 pounds for the Wolves. After receiving a first-round bye he needed just 42 seconds to pin Josh Wynn of King in the quarterfinals. He won his semifinal match via 10-4 decision before picking up a 10-2 win in the first-place match. He will enter the national tournament with a undefeated 8-0 record.

Zebrandon Gant was just as dominant for the Wolves, winning his first-round match via first period fall before winning a 9-7 decision in the quarterfinals. He won a 14-5 major decision in the semifinals, earning a place in the championship match, where he won a 7-4 decision over Kyle Wojtaszek, of Davis & Elkins, to punch his ticket to the national tournament.

Armando Acosta picked up three wins at 197 pounds, including a first-period fall over Mount Olive’s Jonathan Clack and back-to-back decisions before he lost in the wrestleback round. Bowdy Boyce went 2-2 on the day at 285 pounds, with a first-period fall over Jayln McClammy of Mount Olive and a 5-0 win over Joshua Sanders of Davis & Elkins.

The six Wolves winners will take aim at the NCAA Division II national tournament, scheduled to be held March 12-13 in St. Louis, Mo.