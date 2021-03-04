The Newberry Academy Eagles celebrate after winning the state championship on Friday.

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy captured its first ever state championship in girls’ basketball with a victory over Patrick Henry, 59-53, in Columbia at Heathwood Hall, on Friday.

In addition to the SCISA Class A state championship, the Eagles finished the season unbeaten with a 25-0 record.

The finale was a back-and-forth game between two unbeaten teams, and the Eagles and Patrick Henry were tied 46-46 in the early fourth quarter. Then the Academy’s Daja Taylor and Madison Rivers hit 3-pointers and Kailey Cheeks a free throw to give the Eagles a seven point lead. After the Patriots narrowed the lead to 55-53, Taylor hit another 3-pointer with 1:04 remaining. Some good defensive play by the Eagles and another free throw wrapped up the victory and set off a celebration by the Eagles.

Taylor, the Region Player of the Year, scored 32 points. Cheeks added 15 points, Caroline Senn 5, Rivers 3, London Huggins 3 and Allison Joyner 1.

The Eagles jumped out to an early 8-1 lead in the first quarter, but Patrick Henry rallied to close the first quarter and take a 30-29 lead into halftime. The third quarter saw several lead changes, setting up the decisive fourth quarter.

“This group of girls is made up of 10 totally unique personalities, but together they share a singular heartbeat.” said Coach Barry Kesler. “Their faith in God and their belief in each other combined to propel them to an undefeated season and the first girls’ basketball championship in school history.”

Returning to Newberry after the game, the Eagles received a police escort back to the school by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Newberry Police and Fire Departments.

“It was a great honor and exciting for the team. We greatly appreciated it,” said Kesler.

Taylor and Cheeks were named to the All-Tournament team for SCISA Class A.

In the state semifinals on Feb. 25 in Sumter, the Eagles defeated Cathedral Academy 67-51. Taylor scored 24 points, Cheeks 16, Rivers 12, Joyner 5, Huggins 5, Senn 4 and Jayla Williams 1.