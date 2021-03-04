NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy boys upset two undefeated teams in the playoffs last week before falling in the state championship game to Anderson Christian Friday in Columbia.

On Feb. 23, in the quarterfinals for SCISA Class A in Orangeburg, the Eagles upset undefeated Holly Hill 55-45. The game was tied 31-31 at the end of the third quarter, but the Eagles went on a 24-14 run in the fourth quarter to capture the win. Payton Gardner scored 28 points, Tony McLean 13, Ryan Brown 10 and Evan Graves 4.

Advancing to the semifinals on Feb. 25, the Academy boys were again underdogs to an undefeated team, this time Cathedral Academy of Charleston. It was closely contested throughout with the Eagles up 18-16 at the end of the first quarter, and the Generals leading 26-24 at halftime.

The teams traded the lead multiple times in the third and fourth quarter with the Eagle’s Ryan Brown scoring with seven seconds remaining to give the Academy a 45-44 lead. Cathedral hit a free throw with 1.5 seconds remaining to force overtime. Seniors Gardner and McLean took over in overtime and led the Eagles to a 57-52 victory. Gardner scored 33, McLean 17, Brown 5 and Graves 3.

The Eagles faced a familiar and formidable foe Friday in the state championship in Anderson Christian, who defeated the Academy twice in the regular season. The Lions jumped out to 21-7 first quarter lead and held a double-digit margin the rest of the game in winning 79-61. For the state runner-up Eagles, Gardner scored 33, McLean 17, Brown 5, William Buford 4 and Ben Lindsay 2.

Gardner and McLean were named All-Tournament for SCISA Class A.

Coach Scott Gardner’s Eagles finished the season with a 20-5 record.