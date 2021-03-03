NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s lacrosse team fell to the Royals of Queens University of Charlotte in their season opening game at Setzler Field 26-6. The Wolves fall to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in the SAC to begin the season.

Sophmore defender Marissa Plumer led the Wolves offensively with three goals, one assist, three shots on goal and won five draw controls. Senior attack Sophie Moore scored a goal and had three shots on goal. Sophmore goalkeeper Nicole Harker made two saves in 26:35 minutes of action and took the loss (0-1).

After trailing 4-0 early, Moore took a pass from junior midfielder Chloe Wood and scored to get the Wolves on the board with 24:02 left in the first half. Almost three minutes later, junior defender Taylor Doiron scored her first goal of the year on a pass from Plumer to cut the visitors lead to 5-2. Plumer got her first goal of the year on a free position attempt to stop a 5-0 Queens run, making the score 10-3 with 10:21 left in the half.

After three more goals from the Royals, senior midfielder Kelly Martyn scored her first goal of the year on a pass from freshman defender Muireann Faber to make it 13-4 with 5:13 left. Newberry went into intermission trailing 15-4. With 8:58 left, Plumer scored her second goal of the game on a man-up and followed that up almost two minutes later to score her third of the game to wrap up the scoring for the Wolves.