ALBANY, Ga. — The Newberry College men’s golf team, ranked ninth in the most recent GolfStat national ranking, shot a three-round score of 877 to finish in fourth place in the Hurricane Invitational, held last week.

The Wolves shot a 293 in the first round to sit tied for third in the field of 16; however, the team stumbled with a 301 in round two to finish day one tied for 10th. During day two, the team shot a 283 — the lowest round of the day — to jump seven spots to third place.

Freshman Patrick Jacobs started day two tied for 17th, but shot a bogey-free round of 64 to win the tournament with a -7 for a three-round score of 207. Jacobs’ 64 was the lowest round of the tournament.

Tom Bueschges shot a 220 over the three rounds to finish tied for 18th, while Alex Pillar finished tied for 31st with a score of 223. Frederic Ruess shot a 226 to finish tied for 42nd, and Corey Chrzanowski shot 239 to finish tied for 78th.

“We were a better team this week, thanks to our poor second round (301). The lessons we learned from that round were put to good use on Tuesday, and we played a much better final round; as a result, shooting the low round of the day by five shots,” Head Coach Howard Vroon said. “It’s a credit to our players that they are accepting their setbacks and choosing to learn and grow from them. It’s an honor to coach such a group.

“Special congratulations to PJ Jacobs, of Prosperity, on earning the individual championship with two solid rounds on Monday (71, 74) and a Newberry men’s golf record eight-under-par, bogey-free 64 on Tuesday. What a tremendous performance by one of our young players. PJ has worked hard to earn a spot in our lineup and has gladly done everything asked of him. The game is simple for him, and he played it beautifully, not perfectly, on Tuesday. Congratulations to him. What an accomplishment.”