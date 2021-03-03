NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior midfielder Kyle Dunklee scored five goals against no. 15 Queens University of Charlotte, but the Wolves were narrowly beat 12-10 Feb 27.

After an early Queens goal, sophomore midfielder Zachary Sunderland fed freshman attack Baker Westmoreland for Newberry’s first goal of the game at the 12:41 mark. Trailing 3-1 with 2:50 to play in the opening period, the Wolves scored two goals in under a minute. Dunklee linked up with Westmoreland for a goal, and Sunderland scored unassisted on a man-up opportunity to tie the game 3-3 with 2:13 in the first.

Queens opened the second period with three goals. With Newberry down 6-3 and down a man on the field, sophomore attack Scott Reed threaded a pass to Dunklee on a fast break and Newberry pulled closer with 3:05 left in the half, trailing 6-4.

Including their goal at the end of the first half, Newberry mounted a four-goal scoring run lasting into the third quarter. Another goal from Dunklee and goals from freshman attack Caleb Forga and Reed put Newberry into the lead, 7-6 with 11:53 to play in the period.

The Royals piggybacked off a late goal in the third to rattle off a four-goal scoring run and took an 11-8 lead with 8:08 in the game. While a man-up, Dunklee finally halted the Royals momentum with a score, his fourth of the game. He found the back of the net again 1:17 later, bringing the Wolves back within one, 11-10. Dunklee recorded his 50th career point on his fifth goal.

Despite taking four shots in the last minute of the game, the Wolves lost 12-10.