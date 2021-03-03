Wolves take weekend series over Wingate

NEWBERRY — Newberry swept their South Atlantic Conference doubleheader from Wingate Saturday, Feb. 27, and split Sunday’s games.

Saturday game one:

After a scoreless first inning, Ward Hacklen II singled through the left side with one out in the bottom of the second then Zane Tarrance was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. The runners moved up 90 feet on a sacrifice flyout by Rhett Jolly, and Hacklen scored on a single by Dalton Lansdowne to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

Jack Harris led off in the bottom of the fourth with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Aiden Baur drew a walk, and Hacklen laid down a sac bunt to move Harris and Baur into scoring position. Jolly laced a double down the left-field line, scoring both runners and making it a 3-0 game. The Bulldogs would get a run in the top of the seventh, but could not complete the rally.

Harris was 2-3 with a triple and a run scored, while Colin Allman was 2-3 to lead the Wolves at the plate. Tomas Sorcia Jr. (2-1) continued to dominate on the mound allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven in a complete game performance.

Saturday game two:

Wingate jumped on the board early with a leadoff home run in the top of the first to take the 1-0 lead. With one out in the fourth, Harris would be hit by a pitch, Kenny Bergmann drew a walk, and Aiden Baur was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Freshman Jacob LeBron pinch hit for Newberry and drew a walk to pick up his first career RBI and tie the game 1-1.

The Wolves would add two runs in each of the next two innings to take a 5-2 lead into the seventh inning and Wingate scored a run in the top of the seventh to make it a two-run game. The Bulldogs added three runs in the top of the eighth to take their first lead of the day, 6-5. The lead would be short lived, however. Nick Butler lined a one out triple to right-center field, and Luke Orr drew a walk. Orr stole second on a strikeout to put the go-ahead run in scoring position with two outs. Bergmann stepped to the plate and lined a single over the shortstop’s head to score both runners and give Newberry the lead 7-6. After coming into the game in the eighth, Josh Stempihar (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to give Newberry the win.

Butler led the Wolves at the plate, going 3-5 with a triple, RBI, and two runs scored. Bergmann finished the game 2-4 with two RBI’s.

Sunday game one:

Wingate took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run in the top of the second to get the scoring going. Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Aiden Baur picked up a one-out infield single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs in the inning, Baur scored on a single by Dalton Lansdowne to cut the deficit to one run.

The Wolves continued to trail 2-1 heading into their final at-bat. Zachary Bailes drew a one-out pinch-hit walk, and Baur followed with a single to left to put the tying run in scoring position. Lansdowne singled to left to score Bailes and tie the game at two. Freshman Jacob LeBron doubled down the line, scoring Baur and giving Newberry the come from behind walk-off win.

Matthew Campbell (2-0) picked up the win, allowing one earned run and striking out seven in a complete game.

Sunday game two:

Wingate again took an early lead with a single run in the top of the first. The Bulldogs added another in the top of the fifth to make it a two-run game. The Wolves tied the game at two in the bottom of the fifth. Nick Butler drew a leadoff walk and scored when Luke Orr had a check-swing single that the third baseman threw away, Orr to advanced to third. Jack Harris followed with a single up the middle, scoring Orr and tying the game.

After Wingate got a grand slam in the top of the sixth to take a 6-2 lead, Lansdowne laced a two-run single to center field in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 6-4 game. The Bulldogs responded with a run in the top of the eighth to increase their lead to three.

In the bottom of the eighth, an RBI double by Harris and RBI single from Rhett Jolly cut the Bulldog lead to one, but the Wolves could not get any more runs as the Bulldogs salvaged the series’s final game.

Connor Hanley-Hodge (0-1) took the loss allowing three earned runs on three hits in one inning of relief work.