NEWBERRY — In a wild game with 15 lead changes, the Wolves came out on top by a final score of 70-69 in the first round of the South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball tournament.

Newberry’s record moves to 10-9.

After a first quarter where the Wolves led by as much as seven, Newberry went 6-9 inside the arc and 4-6 from deep in the second quarter. Sophomore guard Courtney Virgo made three of Newberry’s three-pointers in the frame. Virgo’s second three with 8:41 left in the quarter put the Wolves up 11, forcing a Wingate timeout.

After the timeout came a jumper by redshirt sophomore center Ericka Wiseley, with 6:10 left, two more threes, a couple of free throws and a layup by redshirt sophomore center Tyla Stolberg, with 00:18 left, gave Newberry a 17-point lead.

At halftime the Wolves led 42-26.

The Wolves added two more threes to their total from behind the arc, but the visitors came out strong to start the second half, outscoring the Wolves 19-8, making it a three-point game at the end of the third. The fourth quarter remained close, with neither team having more than a two-possession lead.

The Bulldogs hit a three to give Wingate a two-point lead with 1:47 left, but Newberry refused to fold. Senior guard Kelsey Brett hit her second three of the quarter to give the Wolves a 66-65 lead. After a Wingate basket, Brett was fouled and hit two free throws to give Newberry the lead.

Newberry drew an offensive foul on the next possession, giving them the ball with a one-point lead. With the shot clock about to expire, Virgo hit Newberry’s final three of the game, giving the Wolves a four-point lead. Wingate hit a three, but Newberry inbounded the ball to end the game.

For the game, Virgo scored 18 points on 6-11 shooting in 36 minutes of play. Brett had 14 points on 5-6 shooting and senior guard Keli Romas collected six rebounds and a season-high nine assists in 36 minutes.

Wiseley led the defensive effort for the Wolves with four defensive rebounds and two blocks.