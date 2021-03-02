ROCK HILL, S.C. — Newberry’s forward Quadaveon McCollum has been named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played during week 12 of the 2020-21 season, the Conference announced today.

McCollum, a junior from Clio, S.C., led the Wolves to a 1-1 record last week, including an upset win over nationally ranked No. 4 Lincoln Memorial, 71-66. He recorded a double-double of 26 points and 16 rebounds in a tough one-point loss (70-69) to Anderson to start the week. McCollum then netted 21 points with seven rebounds and a block versus the Railsplitters. He shot 51.2 percent from the floor for the week, averaging 23.5 points and 11.5 rebounds.

This is McCollum’s first player of the week selection this season.