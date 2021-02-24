TIGERVILLE — The Newberry softball team split a nonconference doubleheader Wednesday Feb. 17, with the Wolves winning the first game 4-0 before dropping the nightcap 7-2 to North Greenville.

Game One:

The Wolves cruised to a win in the first game, thanks in part to a dominant pitching performance from Alexandrea Sullivan, who threw five and two-thirds of an inning, allowing no runs and recording nine strikeouts to earn her third win of the season. Sullivan got help from her offense, starting in the second when Sierra Brogdon hit a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Haley Simonds to score, giving the Wolves a 1-0 lead. They tacked on a second run in the third when McKenzie Barneycastle hit a ground ball to the left side that was muffed by the third baseman, allowing Hailey Hill to score from second.

The Wolves would add a pair of runs in the seventh, starting when Lauren Huffman hit her first home run of the season to put Newberry up 3-0. Barneycastle got in on the RBI parade a short time later when she laced a triple into the right-center field gap, allowing Paige Meyer to score. North Greenville got a pair of baserunners in the bottom of the seventh, but Kasey Widmyer slammed the door shut to secure the win for the Wolves.

Game Two:

North Greenville was able to flip the script on Newberry in game two, thanks in part to a four-run fourth inning. Hannah Towery led the Newberry offense, going 2-2 with a pair of RBI, including a solo home run in the fourth inning, her second home run of the season, that trimmed the Crusaders’ lead to 3-1. Newberry would strike again in the top of the sixth when Barneycastle drew a lead-off walk. After a pair of strikeouts, Towery laced a double into center field, scoring Barneycastle and making it a 7-2 Crusaders lead, which they would hang onto to pick up the win.

Inside the Boxscore:

Four Wolves are batting over .400 so far this season, led by Towery who has a .462 batting average. Haley Simonds isn’t far behind, batting .455 on the season. Abigail Valentine (.444) and Barneycastle (.400) are also at the .400 mark.

Sullivan has been absolutely dominant in the circle for Newberry, compiling a 2-0 record while throwing 9.2 innings, recording 16 strikeouts and one earned run on nine hits, giving her an ERA of 0.72.