BANNER ELK, N.C. — Freshman attack Baker Westmoreland shined in his collegiate debut with five goals and one assist as the Wolves defeated Lees-McRae 15-7 last week.

The Wolves wasted no time before jumping on the scoreboard. Westmoreland took a pass from junior midfielder Zachary Sunderland and gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead just 1:08 into the game. The Bobcats tied the game up 1-1, 9:58 later. Before the first period ended, freshman midfielder Bryce Cordingley and senior midfielder Justin Messersmith scored to give Newberry a 3-1 lead after the opening 15:00.

The Wolves dominated in the second quarter, including a four-goal scoring run over the final 10:49 of the first half. Westmoreland highlighted the scoring with his third goal of the game and first career hat trick.

Newberry then outscored Lees-McRae 6-2 after halftime. Redshirt freshman midfielder Bucky Bukta completed his hat trick and sophomore attacker Adrian Channell scored after receiving a pass that sophomore attack Scott Reed made from behind the net.

Leading 14-5 with 11:43 to play, Westmoreland put the finishing touches on his college debut with a fifth goal. Newberry allowed the Bobcats to score twice more in the fourth but held on for a 15-7 win. Sophomore goalie Garrison Story started the game in net and got his first career win, making six saves. Senior goalie Jahn Skinner-Ligon came in for Story to begin the fourth period and made six saves.

FAST FACTS

• The Wolves went 6-6 in man down situations. They have survived 13 consecutive penalties without allowing a goal, dating back to the third period of their 19-9 loss to Florida Tech on Feb. 24, 2020.

• Westmoreland and Bukta both had a hat trick. It was the first time two Wolves recorded three or more goals each since Mar. 3, 2020, vs. Davis & Elkins College.

• Westmoreland’s five goals were the most in a single game for Newberry since Brady Kearnan scored eight against Shorter University on February 19, 2019.

• The Wolves won 16 out of 25 faceoffs and Messersmith went 7-10 in the circle.