TIGERVILLE — Newberry College junior Amy Griffiths won her no. 4 singles and no. 2 doubles matches last week, as the Wolves squeaked past North Greenville 4-3 and improved to 2-0 on the season.

Newberry earned a decisive point during doubles play as Junior Judit Gonzalez Agud and senior Elisa Aguirre won 6-3 at first doubles. Griffiths and junior Lucy Spice championed a 6-3 win at second doubles and sophomore Meredith Ware and junior Madison Conwell dominated in a 6-0 win at third doubles.

The Crusaders swept the first through third matchups. Aguirre won the first set 6-3 but dropped the next two 4-6 and 0-1 (7). Freshman Ish Singh played a close contest in her first action of the season at second singles, but lost in three sets 5-7, 6-3, 0-1(9). Spice lost 4-6 and 1-6.

Newberry took care of business in their fourth, fifth, and sixth singles matchups, earning three points to counter North Greenville in singles play and secure the overall win. Griffiths nearly won 12-straight points, winning 6-0, 6-1. Sophomore Rebecca Gibbons also only lost one point, 6-0, 6-1, at fifth singles. Freshman Rosie Harfield cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win.

Fast facts:

• Preseason SAC all-conference second team Gonzalez Agud and Aguirre are 2-0 as a team at first doubles this year.

• Griffiths has won 36 out of 41 points she has played this season.