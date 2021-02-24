TIGERVILLE — Newberry split a non-conference doubleheader with fourth-ranked North Greenville Tuesday Feb. 16.

Game One:

Jack Harris reached base on a throwing error by the shortstop to lead off the second inning and Beau Thompson and Aiden Baur drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs. Ward Hacklin II grounded into a double play, allowing Harris to score and give the Wolves a 1-0 lead. The Wolves added another run in the third on an RBI double by Luke Orr that scored Colin Allman.

Newberry led the Crusaders until the bottom of the fourth when North Greenville took advantage of two errors to plate two runs and tie the game at 2-2. That would be all the offense either team would get for the next five innings, and the game would go to extra innings.

For extra-inning games in the 2021 season, teams can use the international tie-breaker rule that places the batter who made the last out the inning before on second base to start the half-inning. Each team put up a run in the 10th. Dalton Lansdowne was placed on second to lead off the 11th inning and advanced to third on a sac bunt by Luke Orr. The Crusaders intentionally walked Harris, trying to set up a double play. Thompson would ground out to the shortstop, scoring Lansdowne and giving Newberry the lead once again. Baur would follow with a single to score Harris, and then Clements followed with an RBI double to make it 6-3. North Greenville scored one run in the bottom of the 11th, but Newberry held on for the win.

Matthew Campbell (1-0) picked up the win with 3.1 innings of relief, allowing one unearned run and striking out four. Josh Stempihar recorded his first save of the year, while allowing one unearned run on one hit and striking out two in an inning of work.

Game Two:

Luke Orr continued his hot hitting, launching a solo home run in the top of the first to give Newberry the early lead. North Greenville pushed a run across in the bottom of the third to tie the game at one. The Crusaders added another in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. A seven-run fifth inning by North Greenville widened their lead to 9-1.

For the Wolves in the top of the sixth, Orr and Braylin Marine would each draw a one-out walk. A single up the middle by Thompson would score Orr and make it a 9-2 game. Baur followed with a single to score Marine for the second Newberry run of the inning. Thompson would later score on a balk to make it 9-4. That would be as close as Newberry would get as North Greenville added two insurance runs and hold on for the 11-4 victory.

Orr again led Newberry at the plate, going 2-3 with a home run, two runs scored, and one RBI. Baur was also 2-3 for the Wolves with an RBI. Jo LaFiora (0-1) took the loss allowing four runs on four hits and striking out eight in four innings.