Gonzalez Agud named AstroTurf SAC Player of the Week

NEWBERRY — Newberry College junior Judit Gonzalez Agud earned AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honors.

Gonzalez Agud led the way during Newberry’s 6-1 victory over Southern Wesleyan with wins at first singles and first doubles. The junior from Barcelona, Spain won her No. 1 singles matchup in three sets with scores of 6-1, 6-7, and 7-6. Her win set the tone for the rest of the match as the Wolves moved to 1-0 on the new season.

At first doubles, Gonzalez Agud and Elisa Aguirre cruised to a 6-2 win. Earlier this year, Gonzalez Agud and Aguirre were named to the SAC Preseason All-Conference second team. The doubles pairing won ten matches together during the 2019-20 season.

Gonzalez Agud was named AstroTurf SAC Player of the Week once last year. In 2019-20, she owned an overall 11-4 singles record.