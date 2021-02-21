Aldrete named All-SAC Second Team

ROCK HILL — The Newberry women’s soccer team has been rated ninth best in the SAC this season, according to the preseason coaches’ poll released Feb. 2.

Newberry collected 49 points, putting them two points ahead of Tusculum, as well as Mars Hill and Coker. In addition, redshirt junior Jacqueline Aldrete was named second team SAC Women’s Soccer Preseason All-Conference.

Aldrete, a returning member of the all-conference team last season, was the second-leading goal scorer on the team last season, netting four goals. She recorded seven assists, leading the team in that category. She also became the first Wolves player since 2006 to record seven assists in a single season. She scored a season-high two goals on Oct. 16 against Coker, and recorded multiple assists on two occasions (Oct. 19 vs Mars Hill and Oct. 27 vs Lincoln Memorial).

The Wolves finished the 2019 season with a 7-7-3 record, and qualified for the SAC Tournament. They picked up conference wins over Tusculum (2-0), Coker (3-0) and Mars Hill (2-1). They will open the new season Feb. 11 when they host Emmanuel College (Ga.) at the Smith Road Soccer Complex. It will be the first of three consecutive home matches for the Wolves, and one of five on the season.

All Newberry matches this season will have live stats and video available through newberrywolves.com.