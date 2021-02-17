Field hockey opens season with 4-0 shutout over Converse

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves field hockey team opened their spring 2021 season with a 4-0 shutout of the Converse Valkyries at Setzler Field.

Farai Kawonde led Newberry with a pair of assists. Lily Drury also registered three shots on goal and attempted six shots. Grace Lee only needed to make two saves as the Wolves defense was strong, holding Converse to six shots, only two on goal. Newberry had 13 corners on the game while not conceding a corner to the Valkyries.

Kelli Marshall opened the scoring five minutes into the game, taking a pass from Kawonde and putting in in the back of the net to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead. They would strike again just before halftime, with Marissa Plumer scoring on a corner, extending the Newberry lead to 2-0. Coming out of halftime, Newberry scored in the first two minutes as Carly Ellis took a pass from Kawonde and put it away, making it 3-0. The Wolves would score a final goal early in the fourth quarter, as Drury put Converse away for good with her first goal of the season off a pass from Kelsie Collier.

The Wolves will be back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 23, hosting the Belmont Abbey College Crusaders at Setzler Field.