Women’s basketball beats Lincoln Memorial 64-55 on Senior Day

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s basketball team returned to the court after a 17-day layoff due to COVID-19 protocols within the SAC and NCAA, defeating the Lincoln Memorial University Lady Railsplitters by a score of 64-55 on Senior Day at Eleazer Arena.

It was Newberry’s first game since defeating Queens 99-54 at home back on Jan. 27.

Three Wolves scored in double figures. Senior guard Kelsey Brett led the offensive attack for Newberry, scoring 13 points on 63% (5-8) shooting, including 60% (3-5) from three-point land in 22 minutes of action. Sophomore guard Courtney Virgo also had an impressive day for the Wolves, scoring 11 points and grabbing five rebounds. Redshirt sophomore forward Mylaysia Gates also got in on the action, scoring 10 points on 71% (5-7) shooting.

Newberry’s defensive and offensive rebounding was perhaps the most impressive aspect of the victory. Newberry hounded LMU into 22 turnovers, resulting in 24 points and they did not allow the Lady Railsplitters any second chances off of missed shots, while scoring 14 themselves.

The Newberry reserves also outscored the LMU reserves 35-15.

The first period was the biggest difference in the game. Newberry outscored LMU in that time 22-9. The Wolves were 11-29 (67%) from deep, contributing to the nine-point margin of victory. The Wolves led by as much as 16 in the game.

For the game, Newberry shot 26-65 (40%) from the field, including 50% (8-16) in the fourth quarter. The Wolves also out-rebounded the Lady Railsplitters 33-30.